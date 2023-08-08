Sadhana Nitro Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.41 crore, up 43.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.41 crore in June 2023 up 43.62% from Rs. 27.44 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 95.1% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.57 crore in June 2023 up 123.18% from Rs. 3.84 crore in June 2022.

Sadhana Nitro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2022.

Sadhana Nitro shares closed at 90.70 on August 07, 2023 (NSE)