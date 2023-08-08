English
    Sadhana Nitro Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.41 crore, up 43.62% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sadhana Nitrochem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 39.41 crore in June 2023 up 43.62% from Rs. 27.44 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 95.1% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.57 crore in June 2023 up 123.18% from Rs. 3.84 crore in June 2022.

    Sadhana Nitro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2022.

    Sadhana Nitro shares closed at 90.70 on August 07, 2023 (NSE)

    Sadhana Nitrochem
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations39.4148.1627.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations39.4148.1627.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.1822.3412.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.254.83-1.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.963.774.26
    Depreciation3.792.681.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.687.519.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.057.030.99
    Other Income0.730.321.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.787.352.26
    Interest4.324.271.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.463.080.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.463.080.99
    Tax0.411.31-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.051.771.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.051.771.02
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.051.771.02
    Equity Share Capital24.7120.2119.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.090.05
    Diluted EPS--0.090.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.090.05
    Diluted EPS--0.090.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:22 pm

