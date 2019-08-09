Sadhana Nitro Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.36 crore, down 74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.36 crore in June 2019 down 74% from Rs. 66.78 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.25 crore in June 2019 down 68.64% from Rs. 23.12 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.16 crore in June 2019 down 63.28% from Rs. 35.84 crore in June 2018.

Sadhana Nitro EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.87 in June 2019 from Rs. 24.69 in June 2018.

Sadhana Nitro shares closed at 119.90 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -61.58% returns over the last 6 months and -67.32% over the last 12 months.