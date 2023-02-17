Sadhana Nitro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.20 crore, down 1.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.20 crore in December 2022 down 1.95% from Rs. 31.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2022 down 53.99% from Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.56 crore in December 2022 down 14.29% from Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2021.