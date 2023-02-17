 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sadhana Nitro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.20 crore, down 1.95% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sadhana Nitrochem are:

Net Sales at Rs 31.20 crore in December 2022 down 1.95% from Rs. 31.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2022 down 53.99% from Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.56 crore in December 2022 down 14.29% from Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2021.

Sadhana Nitrochem
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 31.20 36.53 31.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 31.20 36.53 31.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 19.64 26.57 19.52
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.76 -8.27 -1.85
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.69 4.48 4.15
Depreciation 1.68 1.67 1.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.91 9.53 6.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.04 2.55 2.12
Other Income -0.16 0.36 1.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.88 2.91 3.81
Interest 1.93 2.29 1.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.95 0.62 2.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.95 0.62 2.28
Tax 0.20 0.99 0.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.75 -0.37 1.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.75 -0.37 1.63
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.75 -0.37 1.63
Equity Share Capital 19.56 19.56 19.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 -0.02 0.08
Diluted EPS 0.04 -0.02 0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 -0.02 0.08
Diluted EPS 0.04 -0.02 0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited