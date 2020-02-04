Sadhana Nitro Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 28.22 crore, down 59.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.22 crore in December 2019 down 59.72% from Rs. 70.06 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.42 crore in December 2019 down 73.07% from Rs. 27.55 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.23 crore in December 2019 down 65.63% from Rs. 35.58 crore in December 2018.

Sadhana Nitro EPS has increased to Rs. 3.98 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Sadhana Nitro shares closed at 152.55 on February 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given 35.00% returns over the last 6 months and -55.39% over the last 12 months.