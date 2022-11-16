 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sadbhav Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.18 crore, down 48.45% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 30.18 crore in September 2022 down 48.45% from Rs. 58.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 199.97 crore in September 2022 down 987.06% from Rs. 18.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.96 crore in September 2022 down 7.04% from Rs. 11.79 crore in September 2021.

Sadbhav Infra shares closed at 6.05 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.95% returns over the last 6 months and -59.80% over the last 12 months.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 30.18 23.77 58.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 30.18 23.77 58.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.04 1.13 1.30
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.89 17.01 51.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.76 5.61 5.96
Other Income 11.69 7.03 5.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.94 12.64 11.78
Interest 31.64 32.66 34.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -20.70 -20.02 -22.68
Exceptional Items -190.93 -121.46 -3.69
P/L Before Tax -211.63 -141.48 -26.38
Tax -11.66 -0.32 -7.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -199.97 -141.17 -18.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -199.97 -141.17 -18.40
Equity Share Capital 352.23 352.23 352.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.68 -4.01 -0.52
Diluted EPS -5.68 -4.01 -0.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.68 -4.01 -0.52
Diluted EPS -5.68 -4.01 -0.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:33 am