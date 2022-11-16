Sadbhav Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.18 crore, down 48.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.18 crore in September 2022 down 48.45% from Rs. 58.55 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 199.97 crore in September 2022 down 987.06% from Rs. 18.40 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.96 crore in September 2022 down 7.04% from Rs. 11.79 crore in September 2021.
Sadbhav Infra shares closed at 6.05 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.95% returns over the last 6 months and -59.80% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.18
|23.77
|58.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.18
|23.77
|58.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.04
|1.13
|1.30
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.89
|17.01
|51.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.76
|5.61
|5.96
|Other Income
|11.69
|7.03
|5.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.94
|12.64
|11.78
|Interest
|31.64
|32.66
|34.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.70
|-20.02
|-22.68
|Exceptional Items
|-190.93
|-121.46
|-3.69
|P/L Before Tax
|-211.63
|-141.48
|-26.38
|Tax
|-11.66
|-0.32
|-7.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-199.97
|-141.17
|-18.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-199.97
|-141.17
|-18.40
|Equity Share Capital
|352.23
|352.23
|352.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.68
|-4.01
|-0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-5.68
|-4.01
|-0.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.68
|-4.01
|-0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-5.68
|-4.01
|-0.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited