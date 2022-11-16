English
    Sadbhav Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.18 crore, down 48.45% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.18 crore in September 2022 down 48.45% from Rs. 58.55 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 199.97 crore in September 2022 down 987.06% from Rs. 18.40 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.96 crore in September 2022 down 7.04% from Rs. 11.79 crore in September 2021.

    Sadbhav Infra shares closed at 6.05 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.95% returns over the last 6 months and -59.80% over the last 12 months.

    Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.1823.7758.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.1823.7758.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.041.131.30
    Depreciation0.020.020.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.8917.0151.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.765.615.96
    Other Income11.697.035.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.9412.6411.78
    Interest31.6432.6634.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-20.70-20.02-22.68
    Exceptional Items-190.93-121.46-3.69
    P/L Before Tax-211.63-141.48-26.38
    Tax-11.66-0.32-7.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-199.97-141.17-18.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-199.97-141.17-18.40
    Equity Share Capital352.23352.23352.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.68-4.01-0.52
    Diluted EPS-5.68-4.01-0.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.68-4.01-0.52
    Diluted EPS-5.68-4.01-0.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:33 am