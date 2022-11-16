Sadbhav Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.18 crore, down 48.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.18 crore in September 2022 down 48.45% from Rs. 58.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 199.97 crore in September 2022 down 987.06% from Rs. 18.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.96 crore in September 2022 down 7.04% from Rs. 11.79 crore in September 2021.

Sadbhav Infra shares closed at 6.05 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.95% returns over the last 6 months and -59.80% over the last 12 months.