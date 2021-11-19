Sadbhav Infra Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 58.55 crore, up 50.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.55 crore in September 2021 up 50.35% from Rs. 38.94 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.40 crore in September 2021 down 2485.86% from Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.79 crore in September 2021 down 59.46% from Rs. 29.08 crore in September 2020.

Sadbhav Infra shares closed at 14.40 on November 17, 2021 (NSE)