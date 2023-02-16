Sadbhav Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.29 crore, down 65.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.29 crore in December 2022 down 65.43% from Rs. 64.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.53 crore in December 2022 down 76.51% from Rs. 10.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.00 crore in December 2022 down 17.68% from Rs. 20.65 crore in December 2021.