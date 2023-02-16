 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sadbhav Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.29 crore, down 65.43% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.29 crore in December 2022 down 65.43% from Rs. 64.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.53 crore in December 2022 down 76.51% from Rs. 10.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.00 crore in December 2022 down 17.68% from Rs. 20.65 crore in December 2021.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.29 30.18 64.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.29 30.18 64.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.85 1.04 1.29
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.56 29.89 47.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.86 -0.76 16.10
Other Income 13.12 11.69 4.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.98 10.94 20.64
Interest 31.49 31.64 34.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -14.51 -20.70 -13.56
Exceptional Items -8.69 -190.93 --
P/L Before Tax -23.20 -211.63 -13.56
Tax -4.68 -11.66 -3.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -18.53 -199.97 -10.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -18.53 -199.97 -10.50
Equity Share Capital 352.23 352.23 352.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.53 -5.68 -0.30
Diluted EPS -0.53 -5.68 -0.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.53 -5.68 -0.30
Diluted EPS -0.53 -5.68 -0.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited