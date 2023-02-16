Sadbhav Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.29 crore, down 65.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.29 crore in December 2022 down 65.43% from Rs. 64.48 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.53 crore in December 2022 down 76.51% from Rs. 10.50 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.00 crore in December 2022 down 17.68% from Rs. 20.65 crore in December 2021.
Sadbhav Infra shares closed at 4.55 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.00% returns over the last 6 months and -64.31% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.29
|30.18
|64.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.29
|30.18
|64.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.85
|1.04
|1.29
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.56
|29.89
|47.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.86
|-0.76
|16.10
|Other Income
|13.12
|11.69
|4.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.98
|10.94
|20.64
|Interest
|31.49
|31.64
|34.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.51
|-20.70
|-13.56
|Exceptional Items
|-8.69
|-190.93
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-23.20
|-211.63
|-13.56
|Tax
|-4.68
|-11.66
|-3.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-18.53
|-199.97
|-10.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-18.53
|-199.97
|-10.50
|Equity Share Capital
|352.23
|352.23
|352.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|-5.68
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|-5.68
|-0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|-5.68
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|-5.68
|-0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited