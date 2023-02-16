English
    Sadbhav Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.29 crore, down 65.43% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.29 crore in December 2022 down 65.43% from Rs. 64.48 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.53 crore in December 2022 down 76.51% from Rs. 10.50 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.00 crore in December 2022 down 17.68% from Rs. 20.65 crore in December 2021.

    Sadbhav Infra shares closed at 4.55 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.00% returns over the last 6 months and -64.31% over the last 12 months.

    Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.2930.1864.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.2930.1864.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.851.041.29
    Depreciation0.020.020.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.5629.8947.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.86-0.7616.10
    Other Income13.1211.694.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.9810.9420.64
    Interest31.4931.6434.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-14.51-20.70-13.56
    Exceptional Items-8.69-190.93--
    P/L Before Tax-23.20-211.63-13.56
    Tax-4.68-11.66-3.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-18.53-199.97-10.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-18.53-199.97-10.50
    Equity Share Capital352.23352.23352.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.53-5.68-0.30
    Diluted EPS-0.53-5.68-0.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.53-5.68-0.30
    Diluted EPS-0.53-5.68-0.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results #Sadbhav Infra #Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 01:00 pm