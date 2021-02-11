Sadbhav Infra Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 44.61 crore, down 18.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.61 crore in December 2020 down 18.15% from Rs. 54.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2020 up 105.95% from Rs. 21.47 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.52 crore in December 2020 down 10.57% from Rs. 38.60 crore in December 2019.

Sadbhav Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.61 in December 2019.

Sadbhav Infra shares closed at 20.35 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.86% returns over the last 6 months and -48.93% over the last 12 months.