 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sadbhav Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 345.38 crore, down 14.84% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 345.38 crore in March 2022 down 14.84% from Rs. 405.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 175.32 crore in March 2022 up 395.85% from Rs. 59.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 552.21 crore in March 2022 up 230.19% from Rs. 167.24 crore in March 2021.

Sadbhav Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 4.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.68 in March 2021.

Sadbhav Infra shares closed at 9.00 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.23% returns over the last 6 months and -57.24% over the last 12 months.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 345.38 197.53 405.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 345.38 197.53 405.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.75 6.94 8.28
Depreciation 36.14 20.93 21.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 381.48 98.37 323.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -80.99 71.29 51.91
Other Income 597.06 94.29 93.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 516.07 165.58 145.78
Interest 270.29 130.26 231.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 245.78 35.32 -86.06
Exceptional Items -76.12 -- 43.05
P/L Before Tax 169.66 35.32 -43.01
Tax -5.41 -4.90 16.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 175.07 40.21 -59.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 175.07 40.21 -59.26
Minority Interest 0.26 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 175.32 40.21 -59.26
Equity Share Capital 352.23 352.23 352.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.99 1.14 -1.68
Diluted EPS 4.99 1.14 -1.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.99 1.14 -1.68
Diluted EPS 4.99 1.14 -1.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results #Sadbhav Infra #Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.