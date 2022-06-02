Sadbhav Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 345.38 crore, down 14.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 345.38 crore in March 2022 down 14.84% from Rs. 405.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 175.32 crore in March 2022 up 395.85% from Rs. 59.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 552.21 crore in March 2022 up 230.19% from Rs. 167.24 crore in March 2021.

Sadbhav Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 4.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.68 in March 2021.

Sadbhav Infra shares closed at 9.00 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.23% returns over the last 6 months and -57.24% over the last 12 months.