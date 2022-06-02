English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sadbhav Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 345.38 crore, down 14.84% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 345.38 crore in March 2022 down 14.84% from Rs. 405.59 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 175.32 crore in March 2022 up 395.85% from Rs. 59.26 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 552.21 crore in March 2022 up 230.19% from Rs. 167.24 crore in March 2021.

    Sadbhav Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 4.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.68 in March 2021.

    Close

    Sadbhav Infra shares closed at 9.00 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.23% returns over the last 6 months and -57.24% over the last 12 months.

    Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations345.38197.53405.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations345.38197.53405.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.756.948.28
    Depreciation36.1420.9321.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses381.4898.37323.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-80.9971.2951.91
    Other Income597.0694.2993.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax516.07165.58145.78
    Interest270.29130.26231.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax245.7835.32-86.06
    Exceptional Items-76.12--43.05
    P/L Before Tax169.6635.32-43.01
    Tax-5.41-4.9016.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities175.0740.21-59.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period175.0740.21-59.26
    Minority Interest0.26----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates175.3240.21-59.26
    Equity Share Capital352.23352.23352.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.991.14-1.68
    Diluted EPS4.991.14-1.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.991.14-1.68
    Diluted EPS4.991.14-1.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results #Sadbhav Infra #Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.