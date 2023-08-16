English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sadbhav Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 240.18 crore, down 25.01% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 240.18 crore in June 2023 down 25.01% from Rs. 320.29 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.28 crore in June 2023 up 89.3% from Rs. 217.55 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.57 crore in June 2023 down 16.02% from Rs. 168.58 crore in June 2022.

    Sadbhav Infra shares closed at 4.25 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.57% returns over the last 6 months and -38.85% over the last 12 months.

    Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations240.18157.02320.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations240.18157.02320.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.387.366.78
    Depreciation25.1724.4523.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses127.3756.52216.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.2668.6973.57
    Other Income36.1452.5371.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax116.40121.22144.95
    Interest110.68-109.22220.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.72230.44-75.36
    Exceptional Items-20.8198.19-133.70
    P/L Before Tax-15.09328.63-209.06
    Tax6.01-16.358.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-21.10344.98-218.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-21.10344.98-218.00
    Minority Interest-2.19-2.920.45
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-23.28342.06-217.55
    Equity Share Capital352.23352.23352.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.669.71-6.17
    Diluted EPS-0.669.71-6.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.669.71-6.17
    Diluted EPS-0.669.71-6.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results #Sadbhav Infra #Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!