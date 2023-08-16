Sadbhav Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 240.18 crore, down 25.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 240.18 crore in June 2023 down 25.01% from Rs. 320.29 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.28 crore in June 2023 up 89.3% from Rs. 217.55 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.57 crore in June 2023 down 16.02% from Rs. 168.58 crore in June 2022.

Sadbhav Infra shares closed at 4.25 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.57% returns over the last 6 months and -38.85% over the last 12 months.