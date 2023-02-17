 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sadbhav Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 184.57 crore, down 6.56% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 184.57 crore in December 2022 down 6.56% from Rs. 197.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 137.12 crore in December 2022 down 440.98% from Rs. 40.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.11 crore in December 2022 down 6.65% from Rs. 186.51 crore in December 2021.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 184.57 162.86 197.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 184.57 162.86 197.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.77 7.07 6.94
Depreciation 14.79 23.63 20.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 76.82 67.47 98.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.19 64.68 71.29
Other Income 74.13 70.31 94.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 159.32 134.99 165.58
Interest 227.61 207.86 130.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -68.30 -72.87 35.32
Exceptional Items -69.94 -297.74 --
P/L Before Tax -138.24 -370.60 35.32
Tax -1.12 -12.10 -4.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -137.12 -358.50 40.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -137.12 -358.50 40.21
Minority Interest -- 0.28 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -137.12 -358.22 40.21
Equity Share Capital 352.23 352.23 352.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.01 -10.17 1.14
Diluted EPS -4.01 -10.17 1.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.01 -10.17 1.14
Diluted EPS -4.01 -10.17 1.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited