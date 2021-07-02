MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sadbhav Engineering Q4 PAT rises to Rs 47 crore

The company had posted standalone PAT of Rs 8.81 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, Sadbhav Engineering said in a filing to BSE.

PTI
July 02, 2021 / 05:25 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd on Friday reported an almost six-fold rise in standalone profit-after-tax of Rs 47.21 crore for the quarter ended March.

The company had posted standalone PAT of Rs 8.81 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, Sadbhav Engineering said in a filing to BSE.

The standalone income from operations of the company increased to Rs 425.71 crore over Rs 408.87 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The shares of the company were trading at Rs 86.70 apiece on the BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Results #Sadbhav Engineering Limited
first published: Jul 2, 2021 05:25 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Time to move over from H R I T H I K stocks to A K S H A Y stock to tap into emerging opportunities: Kshitiz Mahajan of Complete Circle Consultants

D-Street Talk: Time to move over from H R I T H I K stocks to A K S H A Y stock to tap into emerging opportunities: Kshitiz Mahajan of Complete Circle Consultants

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.