172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|sadbhav-engineering-q1-loss-widens-to-rs-123-crore-5790581.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at Making ETFs More Mutual webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 09:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sadbhav Engineering Q1 loss widens to Rs 123 crore

The company had a loss of Rs 30.04 crore in April-June 2019-20, the company said in a regulatory filing to BSE.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sadbhav Engineering on September 2 reported widening of consolidated loss to Rs 123.45 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The company had a loss of Rs 30.04 crore in April-June 2019-20, the company said in a regulatory filing to BSE.

Total income declined to Rs 456.43 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,342.60 crore in the year-ago period.

Close
Total expenditure also fell to Rs 577.04 crore in April-June 2020 -21, as against Rs 1,353.55 crore in the year-ago quarter.
First Published on Sep 2, 2020 09:34 pm

tags #Business #Results #Sadbhav Engineering

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.