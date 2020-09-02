Sadbhav Engineering Q1 loss widens to Rs 123 crore

Sadbhav Engineering on September 2 reported widening of consolidated loss to Rs 123.45 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The company had a loss of Rs 30.04 crore in April-June 2019-20, the company said in a regulatory filing to BSE.

Total income declined to Rs 456.43 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,342.60 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenditure also fell to Rs 577.04 crore in April-June 2020 -21, as against Rs 1,353.55 crore in the year-ago quarter.