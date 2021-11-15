Sadbhav Engg Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 262.48 crore, down 36.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 262.48 crore in September 2021 down 36.32% from Rs. 412.21 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.34 crore in September 2021 down 17.25% from Rs. 5.24 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.30 crore in September 2021 up 30.59% from Rs. 54.60 crore in September 2020.

Sadbhav Engg EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.31 in September 2020.

Sadbhav Engg shares closed at 48.60 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given -25.23% returns over the last 6 months and 3.96% over the last 12 months.