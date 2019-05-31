Sadbhav Engg Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,021.67 crore, down 7.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,021.67 crore in March 2019 down 7.5% from Rs. 1,104.46 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.89 crore in March 2019 down 58.64% from Rs. 69.86 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.20 crore in March 2019 up 3.35% from Rs. 127.92 crore in March 2018.

Sadbhav Engg EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.68 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.11 in March 2018.

Sadbhav Engg shares closed at 257.25 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 23.29% returns over the last 6 months and -26.25% over the last 12 months.