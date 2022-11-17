English
    Sadbhav Engg Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 418.31 crore, up 24.3% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sadbhav Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 418.31 crore in September 2022 up 24.3% from Rs. 336.53 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 373.28 crore in September 2022 down 478.85% from Rs. 64.49 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 229.22 crore in September 2022 up 3.85% from Rs. 220.72 crore in September 2021.

    Sadbhav Engg shares closed at 11.70 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -56.42% returns over the last 6 months and -74.57% over the last 12 months.

    Sadbhav Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations418.31500.49336.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations418.31500.49336.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials49.0276.5251.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.6819.0729.14
    Depreciation35.7236.1240.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses208.24316.77160.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax108.6552.0154.97
    Other Income84.8579.06125.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax193.50131.07180.32
    Interest221.21260.61258.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-27.71-129.55-78.03
    Exceptional Items-350.62-98.29-18.24
    P/L Before Tax-378.34-227.83-96.26
    Tax-5.069.78-0.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-373.28-237.61-95.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-373.28-237.61-95.81
    Minority Interest----31.33
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-373.28-237.61-64.49
    Equity Share Capital17.1617.1617.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-15.12-10.05-3.76
    Diluted EPS-15.12-10.05-3.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-15.12-10.05-3.76
    Diluted EPS-15.12-10.05-3.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 17, 2022 07:11 pm