    Sadbhav Engg Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 425.67 crore, down 35.18% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sadbhav Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 425.67 crore in March 2023 down 35.18% from Rs. 656.71 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.03 crore in March 2023 up 115.15% from Rs. 521.80 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 61.21 crore in March 2023 up 23.48% from Rs. 79.99 crore in March 2022.

    Sadbhav Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 1.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 33.62 in March 2022.

    Sadbhav Engg shares closed at 10.25 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.63% returns over the last 6 months and -58.84% over the last 12 months.

    Sadbhav Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations425.67432.46656.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations425.67432.46656.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.3218.392.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.3714.7422.68
    Depreciation33.8225.3049.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses598.71368.141,327.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-249.555.89-745.01
    Other Income154.5281.13615.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-95.0387.03-129.40
    Interest-78.57257.81299.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-16.46-170.79-428.95
    Exceptional Items85.34-5.26-83.04
    P/L Before Tax68.88-176.05-511.99
    Tax-10.15-2.809.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities79.03-173.24-521.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period79.03-173.24-521.80
    Minority Interest--41.14--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates79.03-132.10-521.80
    Equity Share Capital17.1617.1617.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.45-7.70-33.62
    Diluted EPS1.45-7.70-33.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.45-7.70-33.62
    Diluted EPS1.45-7.70-33.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 29, 2023 03:53 pm