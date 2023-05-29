Sadbhav Engg Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 425.67 crore, down 35.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 425.67 crore in March 2023 down 35.18% from Rs. 656.71 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.03 crore in March 2023 up 115.15% from Rs. 521.80 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 61.21 crore in March 2023 up 23.48% from Rs. 79.99 crore in March 2022.

Sadbhav Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 1.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 33.62 in March 2022.

Sadbhav Engg shares closed at 10.25 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.63% returns over the last 6 months and -58.84% over the last 12 months.