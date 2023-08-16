English
    Sadbhav Engg Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 711.16 crore, up 42.09% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sadbhav Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 711.16 crore in June 2023 up 42.09% from Rs. 500.49 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.31 crore in June 2023 up 93.14% from Rs. 237.61 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.28 crore in June 2023 up 20.99% from Rs. 167.19 crore in June 2022.

    Sadbhav Engg shares closed at 10.60 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.39% returns over the last 6 months and -26.90% over the last 12 months.

    Sadbhav Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations711.16425.67500.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations711.16425.67500.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.2127.3276.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.4615.3719.07
    Depreciation32.7833.8236.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses540.56598.71316.77
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax120.15-249.5552.01
    Other Income49.35154.5279.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax169.50-95.03131.07
    Interest142.78-78.57260.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.72-16.46-129.55
    Exceptional Items-30.4985.34-98.29
    P/L Before Tax-3.7668.88-227.83
    Tax12.54-10.159.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-16.3179.03-237.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-16.3179.03-237.61
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-16.3179.03-237.61
    Equity Share Capital17.1617.1617.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.601.45-10.05
    Diluted EPS-0.601.45-10.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.601.45-10.05
    Diluted EPS-0.601.45-10.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 01:00 pm

