Sadbhav Engg Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 711.16 crore, up 42.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 711.16 crore in June 2023 up 42.09% from Rs. 500.49 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.31 crore in June 2023 up 93.14% from Rs. 237.61 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.28 crore in June 2023 up 20.99% from Rs. 167.19 crore in June 2022.

Sadbhav Engg shares closed at 10.60 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.39% returns over the last 6 months and -26.90% over the last 12 months.