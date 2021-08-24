Sadbhav Engg Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 397.81 crore, up 3.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 397.81 crore in June 2021 up 3.69% from Rs. 383.65 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 109.69 crore in June 2021 down 16.54% from Rs. 94.12 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 195.03 crore in June 2021 up 24.3% from Rs. 156.90 crore in June 2020.

Sadbhav Engg shares closed at 48.35 on August 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given -33.99% returns over the last 6 months and -9.46% over the last 12 months.