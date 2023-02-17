 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sadbhav Engg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 432.46 crore, down 16.3% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sadbhav Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 432.46 crore in December 2022 down 16.3% from Rs. 516.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 132.10 crore in December 2022 down 600.26% from Rs. 26.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.33 crore in December 2022 down 52.56% from Rs. 236.77 crore in December 2021.

Sadbhav Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 432.46 418.31 516.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 432.46 418.31 516.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 18.39 49.02 106.68
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.74 16.68 28.05
Depreciation 25.30 35.72 37.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 368.14 208.24 233.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.89 108.65 111.38
Other Income 81.13 84.85 88.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.03 193.50 199.61
Interest 257.81 221.21 164.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -170.79 -27.71 35.03
Exceptional Items -5.26 -350.62 -1.69
P/L Before Tax -176.05 -378.34 33.34
Tax -2.80 -5.06 -5.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -173.24 -373.28 39.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -173.24 -373.28 39.11
Minority Interest 41.14 -- -12.70
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -132.10 -373.28 26.41
Equity Share Capital 17.16 17.16 17.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.70 -15.12 1.54
Diluted EPS -7.70 -15.12 1.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.70 -15.12 1.54
Diluted EPS -7.70 -15.12 1.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited