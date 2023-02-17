Sadbhav Engg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 432.46 crore, down 16.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 432.46 crore in December 2022 down 16.3% from Rs. 516.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 132.10 crore in December 2022 down 600.26% from Rs. 26.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.33 crore in December 2022 down 52.56% from Rs. 236.77 crore in December 2021.