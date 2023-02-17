Sadbhav Engg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 432.46 crore, down 16.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sadbhav Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 432.46 crore in December 2022 down 16.3% from Rs. 516.66 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 132.10 crore in December 2022 down 600.26% from Rs. 26.41 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.33 crore in December 2022 down 52.56% from Rs. 236.77 crore in December 2021.
Sadbhav Engg shares closed at 11.40 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.75% returns over the last 6 months and -69.68% over the last 12 months.
|Sadbhav Engineering
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|432.46
|418.31
|516.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|432.46
|418.31
|516.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.39
|49.02
|106.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.74
|16.68
|28.05
|Depreciation
|25.30
|35.72
|37.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|368.14
|208.24
|233.38
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.89
|108.65
|111.38
|Other Income
|81.13
|84.85
|88.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|87.03
|193.50
|199.61
|Interest
|257.81
|221.21
|164.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-170.79
|-27.71
|35.03
|Exceptional Items
|-5.26
|-350.62
|-1.69
|P/L Before Tax
|-176.05
|-378.34
|33.34
|Tax
|-2.80
|-5.06
|-5.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-173.24
|-373.28
|39.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-173.24
|-373.28
|39.11
|Minority Interest
|41.14
|--
|-12.70
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-132.10
|-373.28
|26.41
|Equity Share Capital
|17.16
|17.16
|17.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.70
|-15.12
|1.54
|Diluted EPS
|-7.70
|-15.12
|1.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.70
|-15.12
|1.54
|Diluted EPS
|-7.70
|-15.12
|1.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited