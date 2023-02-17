English
    Sadbhav Engg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 432.46 crore, down 16.3% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sadbhav Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 432.46 crore in December 2022 down 16.3% from Rs. 516.66 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 132.10 crore in December 2022 down 600.26% from Rs. 26.41 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.33 crore in December 2022 down 52.56% from Rs. 236.77 crore in December 2021.

    Sadbhav Engg shares closed at 11.40 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.75% returns over the last 6 months and -69.68% over the last 12 months.

    Sadbhav Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations432.46418.31516.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations432.46418.31516.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.3949.02106.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.7416.6828.05
    Depreciation25.3035.7237.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses368.14208.24233.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.89108.65111.38
    Other Income81.1384.8588.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.03193.50199.61
    Interest257.81221.21164.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-170.79-27.7135.03
    Exceptional Items-5.26-350.62-1.69
    P/L Before Tax-176.05-378.3433.34
    Tax-2.80-5.06-5.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-173.24-373.2839.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-173.24-373.2839.11
    Minority Interest41.14---12.70
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-132.10-373.2826.41
    Equity Share Capital17.1617.1617.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.70-15.121.54
    Diluted EPS-7.70-15.121.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.70-15.121.54
    Diluted EPS-7.70-15.121.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Feb 17, 2023 10:11 am