Sacheta Metals Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.79 crore, down 16.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.79 crore in September 2020 down 16.37% from Rs. 27.25 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2020 down 9.76% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2020 down 0.93% from Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2019.

Sacheta Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.21 in September 2019.

Sacheta Metals shares closed at 15.15 on October 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given 12.31% returns over the last 6 months and 0.53% over the last 12 months.