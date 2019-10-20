Sacheta Metals Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 26.91 crore, up 11.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.91 crore in September 2019 up 11.57% from Rs. 24.12 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2019 up 20.59% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2019 up 27.06% from Rs. 0.85 crore in September 2018.

Sacheta Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.18 in September 2018.

Sacheta Metals shares closed at 14.27 on October 17, 2019 (BSE) and has given -22.86% returns over the last 6 months and -66.81% over the last 12 months.