Sacheta Metals Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.33 crore, up 2.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.33 crore in March 2022 up 2.06% from Rs. 22.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022 down 12.5% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022 down 4.81% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2021.

Sacheta Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2021.

Sacheta Metals shares closed at 25.35 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 49.12% returns over the last 6 months and 66.78% over the last 12 months.