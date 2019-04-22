Sacheta Metals Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 28.25 crore, up 39.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.25 crore in March 2019 up 39.58% from Rs. 20.24 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2019 up 74.55% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2019 up 35.42% from Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2018.

Sacheta Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2018.

Sacheta Metals shares closed at 18.50 on April 18, 2019 (BSE) and has given -57.27% returns over the last 6 months and -60.97% over the last 12 months.