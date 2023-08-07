Sacheta Metals Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.57 crore, down 14.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.57 crore in June 2023 down 14.13% from Rs. 22.79 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2023 up 10% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2023 up 29.76% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2022.

Sacheta Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2022.

Sacheta Metals shares closed at 19.10 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.06% returns over the last 6 months and -5.68% over the last 12 months.