Sacheta Metals Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.79 crore, down 16.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.79 crore in June 2022 down 16.18% from Rs. 27.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022 down 31.82% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2022 down 11.58% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2021.

Sacheta Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2021.

Sacheta Metals shares closed at 21.40 on August 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given -41.45% returns over the last 6 months and 13.83% over the last 12 months.