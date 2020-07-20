Sacheta Metals Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.72 crore, down 47.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.72 crore in June 2020 down 47.09% from Rs. 24.04 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2020 down 24.07% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2020 down 21.43% from Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2019.

Sacheta Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2019.

Sacheta Metals shares closed at 14.50 on July 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given -8.52% returns over the last 6 months and -22.46% over the last 12 months.