Sacheta Metals Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 24.04 crore, up 18.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.04 crore in June 2019 up 18.83% from Rs. 20.23 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2019 down 5.26% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2019 down 9.35% from Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2018.

Sacheta Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.30 in June 2018.

Sacheta Metals shares closed at 19.20 on July 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -60.33% returns over the last 6 months and -60.33% over the last 12 months.