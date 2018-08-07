Sacheta Metals standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 20.23 crore

Sacheta Metals has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 20.23 crore and a net profit of Rs 0.57 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. Other income for the quarter was Rs 0.02 crore.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 11.58 crore and net profit was Rs 0.55 crore, and other income Rs 0.54 crore.
Sacheta Metals shares closed at 46.25 on August 06, 2018 (BSE) and has given -0.64% returns over the last 6 months and 7.81% over the last 12 months.
Sacheta Metals
Standalone Quarterly Results
in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18
Mar'18
Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations
20.21
20.39
11.04
Other Operating Income
0.02
-0.15
0.54
Total Income From Operations
20.23
20.24
11.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials
14.38
17.27
10.30
Purchase of Traded Goods
--
--
--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks
-4.85
-1.74
-2.74
Power & Fuel
--
--
--
Employees Cost
0.67
0.87
0.49
Depreciation
0.36
0.42
0.41
Excise Duty
--
--
--
Admin. And Selling Expenses
--
--
--
R & D Expenses
--
--
--
Provisions And Contingencies
--
--
--
Exp. Capitalised
--
--
--
Other Expenses
8.64
2.40
2.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
1.03
1.02
0.84
Other Income
--
--
--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
1.03
1.02
0.84
Interest
0.28
0.14
0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
0.75
0.88
0.74
Exceptional Items
--
--
--
P/L Before Tax
0.75
0.88
0.74
Tax
0.18
0.33
0.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
0.57
0.55
0.55
Prior Year Adjustments
--
--
--
Extra Ordinary Items
--
--
--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
0.57
0.55
0.55
Equity Share Capital
18.94
18.94
18.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
--
--
--
Equity Dividend Rate (%)
--
--
--
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS
0.30
0.29
0.29
Diluted EPS
0.30
0.29
0.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS
0.30
0.29
0.29
Diluted EPS
0.30
0.29
0.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)
--
--
--
Share Holding (%)
--
--
--
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
--
--
--
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)