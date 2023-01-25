Sacheta Metals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.54 crore, up 32.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.54 crore in December 2022 up 32.43% from Rs. 18.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2022 down 12.77% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2022 down 4.6% from Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2021.

Sacheta Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2021.

