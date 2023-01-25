English
    Sacheta Metals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.54 crore, up 32.43% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sacheta Metals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.54 crore in December 2022 up 32.43% from Rs. 18.53 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2022 down 12.77% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2022 down 4.6% from Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2021.

    Sacheta Metals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.5422.9618.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.5422.9618.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.4818.1820.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.66-2.41-8.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.652.011.86
    Depreciation0.460.440.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.694.083.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.920.661.40
    Other Income0.280.11-0.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.200.771.35
    Interest0.090.220.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.110.551.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.110.551.24
    Tax0.290.130.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.820.420.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.820.420.94
    Equity Share Capital19.1319.1319.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.430.220.49
    Diluted EPS0.430.220.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.430.220.49
    Diluted EPS0.430.220.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited