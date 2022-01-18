Sacheta Metals Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.53 crore, down 22.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.53 crore in December 2021 down 22.76% from Rs. 23.99 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2021 up 5.62% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2021 down 14.29% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2020.

Sacheta Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.47 in December 2020.

Sacheta Metals shares closed at 49.90 on January 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 155.90% returns over the last 6 months and 151.39% over the last 12 months.