Sacheta Metals Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.99 crore, up 4.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.99 crore in December 2020 up 4.99% from Rs. 22.85 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2020 up 456.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2020 up 167.11% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2019.

Sacheta Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2019.

Sacheta Metals shares closed at 19.60 on February 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 15.29% returns over the last 6 months and 38.03% over the last 12 months.