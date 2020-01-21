Sacheta Metals Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 22.85 crore, down 10.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.85 crore in December 2019 down 10.29% from Rs. 25.47 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2019 down 27.27% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2019 down 19.15% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2018.

Sacheta Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2018.

Sacheta Metals shares closed at 16.10 on January 20, 2020 (BSE) and has given -6.67% returns over the last 6 months and -64.89% over the last 12 months.