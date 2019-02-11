Sacheta Metals Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 25.47 crore, up 28.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.47 crore in December 2018 up 28.83% from Rs. 19.77 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2018 down 58.49% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2018 down 29.32% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2017.

Sacheta Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2017.

Sacheta Metals shares closed at 42.20 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -7.25% returns over the last 6 months and -14.40% over the last 12 months.