Saboo Sodium Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.62 crore, up 15.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saboo Sodium Chloro are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.62 crore in March 2023 up 15.06% from Rs. 10.97 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.15 crore in March 2023 up 47.67% from Rs. 9.83 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.11 crore in March 2023 up 53.92% from Rs. 8.92 crore in March 2022.
Saboo Sodium shares closed at 17.99 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.59% returns over the last 6 months and -9.14% over the last 12 months.
|Saboo Sodium Chloro
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.62
|12.33
|10.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.62
|12.33
|10.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|-5.51
|4.78
|-9.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.27
|0.19
|10.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.29
|0.30
|0.45
|Depreciation
|0.50
|0.30
|0.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.11
|4.33
|18.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.05
|2.44
|-9.59
|Other Income
|0.44
|0.03
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.61
|2.46
|-9.28
|Interest
|0.54
|0.60
|0.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.15
|1.86
|-9.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.15
|1.86
|-9.83
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.15
|1.86
|-9.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.15
|1.86
|-9.83
|Equity Share Capital
|42.00
|24.18
|24.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.23
|0.77
|-4.07
|Diluted EPS
|-1.23
|0.77
|-4.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.23
|0.77
|-4.07
|Diluted EPS
|-1.23
|0.77
|-4.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited