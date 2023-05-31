Saboo Sodium Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.62 crore, up 15.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.62 crore in March 2023 up 15.06% from Rs. 10.97 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.15 crore in March 2023 up 47.67% from Rs. 9.83 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.11 crore in March 2023 up 53.92% from Rs. 8.92 crore in March 2022.

Saboo Sodium shares closed at 17.99 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.59% returns over the last 6 months and -9.14% over the last 12 months.