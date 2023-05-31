English
    Saboo Sodium Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.62 crore, up 15.06% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saboo Sodium Chloro are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.62 crore in March 2023 up 15.06% from Rs. 10.97 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.15 crore in March 2023 up 47.67% from Rs. 9.83 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.11 crore in March 2023 up 53.92% from Rs. 8.92 crore in March 2022.

    Saboo Sodium shares closed at 17.99 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.59% returns over the last 6 months and -9.14% over the last 12 months.

    Saboo Sodium Chloro
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.6212.3310.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.6212.3310.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials-5.514.78-9.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.270.1910.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.290.300.45
    Depreciation0.500.300.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.114.3318.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.052.44-9.59
    Other Income0.440.030.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.612.46-9.28
    Interest0.540.600.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.151.86-9.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.151.86-9.83
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.151.86-9.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.151.86-9.83
    Equity Share Capital42.0024.1824.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.230.77-4.07
    Diluted EPS-1.230.77-4.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.230.77-4.07
    Diluted EPS-1.230.77-4.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 02:33 pm