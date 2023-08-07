Saboo Sodium Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.79 crore, up 2.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.79 crore in June 2023 up 2.65% from Rs. 11.49 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2023 down 68.09% from Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.53 crore in June 2023 down 41.83% from Rs. 2.63 crore in June 2022.

Saboo Sodium EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.69 in June 2022.

Saboo Sodium shares closed at 17.59 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.93% returns over the last 6 months and 37.10% over the last 12 months.