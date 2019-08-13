Saboo Sodium Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.28 crore, up 21.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.28 crore in June 2019 up 21.06% from Rs. 6.84 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2019 up 1136.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2019 up 66.12% from Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2018.

Saboo Sodium EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2018.

Saboo Sodium shares closed at 5.00 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -44.93% returns over the last 6 months and -53.23% over the last 12 months.