Saboo Sodium Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.33 crore, down 3.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.33 crore in December 2022 down 3.4% from Rs. 12.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2022 up 306.27% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2022 up 89.04% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2021.