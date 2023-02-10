Saboo Sodium Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.33 crore, down 3.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.33 crore in December 2022 down 3.4% from Rs. 12.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2022 up 306.27% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2022 up 89.04% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2021.

Saboo Sodium EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2021.

Saboo Sodium shares closed at 14.85 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.62% returns over the last 6 months and -39.01% over the last 12 months.