    Saboo Sodium Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.33 crore, down 3.4% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saboo Sodium Chloro are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.33 crore in December 2022 down 3.4% from Rs. 12.76 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2022 up 306.27% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2022 up 89.04% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2021.

    Saboo Sodium Chloro
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.3312.9212.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.3312.9212.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.787.006.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.19-1.291.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.300.300.21
    Depreciation0.300.300.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.334.303.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.442.310.93
    Other Income0.030.040.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.462.341.14
    Interest0.600.590.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.861.750.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.861.750.46
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.861.750.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.861.750.46
    Equity Share Capital24.1824.1824.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.770.730.19
    Diluted EPS0.770.730.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.770.730.19
    Diluted EPS0.770.730.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
