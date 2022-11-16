Saboo Brothers Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 83.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 83.33% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 80.45% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 80% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

Saboo Brothers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2021.

Saboo Brothers shares closed at 15.45 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.88% returns over the last 6 months and -39.65% over the last 12 months.