Saboo Brothers Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 81.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in March 2023 up 81.04% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 214.02% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Saboo Brothers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2022.

Saboo Brothers shares closed at 16.15 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.31% returns over the last 6 months and -18.02% over the last 12 months.