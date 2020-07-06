Saboo Brothers Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 5.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in March 2020 up 5.08% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020 up 18.7% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019.

Saboo Brothers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2019.

Saboo Brothers shares closed at 20.00 on June 03, 2020 (BSE)