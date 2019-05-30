Saboo Brothers Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 85.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in March 2019 up 85.68% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019 down 72.28% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019 down 64.71% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2018.

Saboo Brothers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2018.

Saboo Brothers shares closed at 15.25 on May 15, 2019 (BSE)