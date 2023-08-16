Saboo Brothers Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 692.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in June 2023 up 692.72% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 459.15% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 300% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Saboo Brothers shares closed at 17.74 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.50% returns over the last 12 months.