    Saboo Brothers Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 692.72% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saboo Brothers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in June 2023 up 692.72% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 459.15% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 300% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    Saboo Brothers shares closed at 17.74 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.50% returns over the last 12 months.

    Saboo Brothers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.120.300.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.120.300.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.120.30--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.00--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.01
    Depreciation0.00--0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.040.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.05-0.03
    Other Income--0.080.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.040.020.02
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.040.020.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.040.020.02
    Tax0.010.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.050.020.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.050.020.01
    Equity Share Capital6.106.106.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.090.030.02
    Diluted EPS-0.090.03--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.090.030.02
    Diluted EPS-0.090.03--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:33 am

