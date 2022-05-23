 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SAB Events Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 7.29% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SAB Events & Governance Now Media are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in March 2022 down 7.29% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022 up 33.15% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021.

SAB Events shares closed at 6.90 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.00% returns over the last 6 months and 345.16% over the last 12 months.

SAB Events & Governance Now Media
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.26 0.49 0.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.26 0.49 0.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.02 0.02 0.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.14 0.18 0.22
Depreciation 0.20 0.21 0.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.23 0.19 0.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.33 -0.12 -0.58
Other Income 0.01 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.32 -0.11 -0.57
Interest 0.10 0.07 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.43 -0.18 -0.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.43 -0.18 -0.63
Tax 0.00 -- 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.43 -0.18 -0.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.43 -0.18 -0.65
Equity Share Capital 10.48 10.48 10.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.41 -0.18 -0.62
Diluted EPS -0.41 -0.18 -0.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.41 -0.18 -0.62
Diluted EPS -0.41 -0.18 -0.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 09:11 am
