SAB Events Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 7.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in March 2022 down 7.29% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022 up 33.15% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021.

SAB Events shares closed at 6.90 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.00% returns over the last 6 months and 345.16% over the last 12 months.